The remaining events of the U.S. Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships were canceled Thursday by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Among the skiers in the competition at the Auburn Ski Training Center in Soda Springs, California were 18 Interior racers who represented Team Alaska.
Mass-start free technique races, with distances of five, 10 and 15 kilometers, were scheduled Friday. The juniors nationals were set to conclude today with 4x3K relays.
Fairbanks’ Ari Endestad won Monday in the 20K classic technique race for men in the under-20 age group. The former West Valley High School standout and current Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center racer took second Wednesday in the free technique sprint.
Kendall Kramer, a West Valley senior and Team USA Development squad member, was second Wednesday in the women’s U18 free technique sprint.
