Updated 12:15 p.m. Sunday: Fairbanks and the middle Tanana Valley are under a winter weather advisory, while a winter storm warning is in effect to the south and east.
In its updated forecast this morning, the National Weather Service said snow is expected to start after midnight tonight, with 4 to 7 inches of accumulation in town, with higher amounts in the hills to the north and east of town. Strong winds will reduce visibility to less than a half-mile at times over summits on the Steese, Elliott and Dalton Highways.
Wind will also affect areas at the valley level, with northeast winds of about 15 mph combined with heavy snow reducing visibility and making travel difficult. High temperatures will be around 30. The weather advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday.
Snowfall amounts are expected to be higher in the eastern Interior and Fortymile regions, with up to a foot of snow expected.
A winter storm is expected to drop heavy snow over much of the upper Tanana River valley and the eastern Alaska Range, beginning Sunday night.
The area from Delta Junction east is expected to see accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with local amounts of up to 8 inches along the Alaska Highway. The National Weather Service noted that the total extent of the snowfall isn't certain, but Fairbanks is on the "northwest fringe of the snow band," with areas to the south and east more likely to see heavy snow.
A wind advisory is also in effect for the region east of the Richardson Highway through Sunday morning. South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph are expected in passes and channeled areas.
The storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to noon on Tuesday. Weather conditions and limited visibility may make it difficult for travelers in the region. Get the latest road conditions by calling 5-1-1.