The morning after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alaska, the University of Alaska Board of Regents gathered in Fairbanks and via teleconference to discuss how the university system will handle the spreading virus.
UA President Jim Johnsen addressed the board at the beginning of the meeting, stressing that the safety and health of students is paramount.
"Prevention is extremely powerful compared to reaction," he said. "Obviously we will react as things arise, but from what we've seen across the globe, prevention is where to lean."
Johnsen acknowledged that responding to the situation will cost the university financially.
"There will most certainly be financial costs of the virus to the university and our reaction to it," Johnsen said, noting he has been in close contact with the governor in planning how the university will proceed. "We will do what we need to do and take care of the accounting as we go and come forward with our needs after... and that was an acceptable approach for the governor."
Dunleavy later told reporters his priority was the health issues facing the state. He did not indicate whether the state was planning to provide additional financial support to the university due to the virus.
"That's a conversation we will have at a later time," Dunleavy said.
University leaders announced Thursday that in-person classes will largely be transferred online as much as possible with the exception of hands-on labs and courses that require in-person interaction.
Similarly, leaders urged as many students as possible to leave the residence halls. Johnsen noted there will be exceptions with regard to international students who are unable to return home at this time.
"The statewide plan is do whatever we can to accommodate while maintaining social distance," he added.
Johnsen noted that there is no decision on how to handle commencement ceremonies coming up in the spring.
"We are holding on that at this point," he said.
Employees will be asked to come to work next week even though spring break has been extended, Johnsen noted.
"There are cases that employees can't work from home and they will be placed on administrative leave with pay until they are able to return to work," he said.
All three chancellors from the Southeast, Anchorage and Fairbanks campuses participated in the meeting to update regents on how each campus is handling the changes.
Dining services on campuses will remain open for students who are unable to vacate the residence halls, and housing and meal plan payments will be reimbursed on a prorated basis for students who do leave campus, UAF Chancellor Dan White told regents.
In addition, libraries and computer labs will remain open for those students who don't have laptops and aren't able to work from home –– with the caveat that these facilities may be rearranged to maintain adequate social distancing.
"We are making sure students understand that we are not closed; we are just working in a different mode of delivery," White said. "We may have some students who are concerned the university is closing and are tempted to withdraw from classes, which is of course not the case."
Regents and chancellors discussed reaching out to respective communities for additional support for students in the coming days.
