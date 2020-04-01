UPDATED 5:25 P.M.: The state has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 as of this afternoon, according to the Department of Health and Social services, bringing the state total to 143.
This includes three new cases in Fairbanks, bringing the community total to 30, and two new cases in North Pole, bringing the community total to 10.
Additionally, the state has extended two previous health mandates that were set to expire in the coming days.
A mandate closing all dine-in food and beverage services and gathering spaces such as bars, breweries, restaurants, theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and other gathering spaces was scheduled to expire today. It will be extended until further notice.
Similarly, a mandate closing all libraries, archives and museums to the public was set to expire in the coming days. This mandate will also be extended until further notice.
A third resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Denali Center long-term care facility in Fairbanks, according to Foundation Health Partners.
The resident is a woman over the age of 90, said Liz Woodyard, chief of medical services and Denali Center administrator for the foundation, in a briefing with reporters this afternoon.
The two other residents who had tested positive are both doing well, Woodyard said.
The Denali Center has since implemented twice-daily temperature checks for all staff and every individual within a foundation run facility will be following a policy mandating masking at all times, Woodyard said.
The second resident to test positive was transported to the medical floor earlier this week due to her worsened condition. However, she has been moved back to the Denali Center and is in stable condition, she added.
Earlier this week, Woodyard noted the facility was testing all 73 residents and 135 staff members.
Half of the results had been returned as of Monday afternoon. At that time, two residents and four center-affiliated staff had tested positive.
As of this afternoon, all test results had been returned, including the most recent positive diagnosis.
The state has performed more than 5,000 tests as of this evening.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.