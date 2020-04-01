Updated 8:15 p.m: The state has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Department of Health and Social services, bringing the state total to 143.
This includes three new cases in Fairbanks, bringing the community total to 30, and two new cases in North Pole, bringing the community total to 10.
Additionally, the state has extended two previous health mandates that were set to expire in the coming days.
A mandate closing all dine-in food and beverage services and gathering spaces such as bars, breweries, restaurants, theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and other entertainment facilities was scheduled to expire Wednesday. It will remain in effect until rescinded.
Similarly, a mandate closing all libraries, archives and museums to the public was set to expire soon. This mandate will also remain in effect until rescinded.
In Fairbanks, a third resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Denali Center long-term care facility, according to Foundation Health Partners, which held a briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon.
The resident is a woman over the age of 90, said Liz Woodyard, chief of medical services and Denali Center administrator for the foundation, which operates the center, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Tanana Valley Clinic
The two other residents who had tested positive are both doing well, Woodyard said.
Denali Center has since implemented twice-daily temperature checks for all staff, and every individual within a foundation-run facility will be following a policy mandating masking at all times, Woodyard said.
The second resident to test positive was transported to the medical floor earlier this week due to her worsened condition. However, she has been moved back to Denali Center and is in stable condition, she added.
Earlier this week, Woodyard noted the facility was testing all 73 residents and 135 staff members. Half of the results had been returned as of Monday afternoon. At that time, two residents and four center-affiliated staff had tested positive.
As of Wednesday afternoon, all test results had been returned, including the most recent positive diagnosis.
The state has performed more than 5,000 tests as of Wednesday evening.
The other cases announced Wednesday evening included two new cases in Anchorage, one new case in Wasilla, one new case in Juneau and one new case in Ketchikan.
One of the new cases is an individual over age 60, eight are adults in the range of 30 to 59 years, and one is a younger adult in the range of age 19 to 29. Seven are female and three are male. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously diagnosed cases, and eight are still under investigation. There are no new known hospitalizations.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.