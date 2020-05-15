Updated 12:25 p.m.: Alaska State Troopers are searching for a 21-year-old South Carolina man who went missing Monday after leaving Chena Hot Springs Resort.
A public safety alert issued at 11:11 a.m. today describes Evan Corneliussen as an “at risk” person and asks the public’s help in locating him.
According to the alert, Corneliussen was last seen leaving the resort at 12:36 p.m. Monday and is believed to be walking toward Denali.
Corneliussen is 6 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has long orange hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or gray shirt, tan shorts, camouflage leggings or thermal underwear and black boots. He had a 10-week-old husky puppy with him and was carrying a black waterproof dry bag backpack and a bow and arrow.
Anyone who saw a man matching Corneliussen’s description in the area of Chena Hot Springs Resort or Angel Rocks Campground since Monday is asked to call troopers at 451-5100.
Previous news releases and a missing person bulletin on the Department of Public Safety website said Corneliussen was last seen Monday by friends who dropped him off at the Charlie Dome Trailhead. Corneliussen reportedly said he was going to hike to Denali, but it was unclear if he meant the park or the mountain. The previous reports said Corneliussen may have made it to Chena Hot Springs Road and hitched a ride to Fairbanks.
Corneliussen was reported missing at 7:55 p.m. Thursday. A trooper helicopter already in the area for another search went looking for him and found “prints in the snow as well as dog prints,” according to a news release on the trooper website.
Multiple K9 teams from PAWS and Wilderness Search and Rescue searched that area and others but did not turn up any conclusive leads. A trooper helicopter helped shuttle search crews to points farther up the trail and the search resumed this morning.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.