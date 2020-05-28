Updated 11 a.m.: A red flag warning has been issued for Interior Alaska, including Fairbanks and the middle Tanana River valley, effective from 2 p.m to 9 p.m. today.
Temperatures are expected to be from 71 to 78 degrees, with humidities as low as 23 percent. Northeast winds with gusts up to 22 mph are also expected. These conditions could lead to the rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires.
A red flag warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires.
The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a fire weather watch for the middle Tanana Valley effective from 1 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday.
The service issues red flag warnings when conditions could lead to the development of a large and dangerous fire. A fire watch warning is issued when weather conditions could lead to the potential for a red flag event in the near future.
The service is forecasting a very windy, dry and hot couple of days, with gusts up to 30 mph, humidity as low as 23 percent and temperatures ranging from 69-75 degrees.
“Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible,” the service states in a public notice. “Please use caution with any kind of activity that could spark a wildfire in these conditions.”
The 2020 wildfire season got underway May 22 with the discovery of a fire in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, approximately 25 miles northwest of Eagle. According to Beth Ipsen, a public affairs specialist with the BLM Alaska Fire Service, the Trout Creek fire is technically still active, but is burning in a limited area and is no longer being manned.
“It’s still considered active, but it is burning in a limited area. We sent out two firefighters to put up point protection measures,” Ipsen said, referring to protection that is erected to stop the fire damaging important objects or sites like public use cabins. “We’re having aircraft go out and check on it every once in a while.”
The last time that happened was May 24, at which point the fire was estimated to cover 185 acres. It has an estimated 20% active perimeter and is not thought to be threatening to any sites nearby. Ipsen said fire crews “plumbed it,” which means installing a hose and sprinkler system that can be quickly turned on to control the fire if it flares up again.
