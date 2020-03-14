Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has imposed visitation restrictions as a cautionary measure in response to the spreading COVID-19 infection.
The decision was announced at a Saturday morning news conference at the hospital.
“We’re starting to put in precautions, so you’re going to see that the entrances to the hospital are going to start being reduced and out of those entrances there’s going to be screening,” said Shelley Ebenal, CEO of Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and the Denali Center.
“We’re asking that if you are coming to the hospital for a non-medical purpose that you try to find other means of communicating with your loved ones in the hospital," she said. "So visitors, if you could stay away we appreciate it. We understand that that’s hard, but it would be a health hazard if we just let everybody have access to the hospital during this crisis.”
Ebenal also asked that visitors who are sick and come to visit the hospital for reasons other than appointments, such as to use the cafe or gift shop, to refrain from doing so.
She noted the importance of frequent hand-washing and, alternatively, using hand sanitizer.
The hospital is canceling or postponing events and classes, as well as looking for other solutions.
“We know that this is really inconvenient and some of it’s very important to the community, like our diabetes support group. We are working on other ways to hold those classes that don’t entail large group gatherings, so stay posted,” she said. “We’ll keep communication open on those events.”
Dr. Angelique Ramirez said it is critically important for everyone to implement protective measures: hand washing, social distancing and staying home when sick. She noted that the hospital's medical staff is creating videos to go out on social media to help inform the community about the importance of protective measures.
“This is a disease that we have no vaccine for. It’s new so there is no immunity currently existing. We have no treatment for it,” she said. “What we do is supportive care, so we want everybody, as many people to stay well as possible as long as possible.”
In addition to the facility and operations management, Ramirez said hospital personnel are also working together as a medical community to share information and coordinate services as best as possible.
“We are also working together with the nursing leaders and administrative staff to develop, what’s called in the medical world, surge planning capability as to how we can best handle a larger group of patients at the same time,” she said.
Regarding testing of patients, the hospital collects specimens and sends them to the Alaska State Virology Laboratory in Fairbanks for analysis.
Anyone in the Fairbanks region who is high risk — for example, a hospitalized patient, a symptomatic patient, a health care worker — will be tested locally, Ramirez said.
The hospital does not, however, have the capability to perform testing on large numbers of people, according to Ramirez, so patients considered low risk but displaying symptoms are not being tested at this time.
“We are working on a plan on how we could build the capability to do that,” Ramirez said. “We understand that it is a desire of the community, and we’d like to meet that need of the community, so we are actively working on that plan.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set the criteria for when to test patients, Ebenal noted.
The hospital is asking that people with symptoms of the virus call before coming in. Patients who are asked to stay home are given discharge instructions specifying safety protocol.
Since the situation is evolving, information coming from the hospital may change as well.
Hospital staff are also actively working on how to provide services for patients who come into frequent contact with medical care providers, as well as looking into alternative methods for providing health care services.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Chief Operating Officer Clint Brooks emphasized preparedness and noted the hospital holds exercises multiple times a year. On Friday the hospital hosted a tabletop exercise on how the community is going to respond to COVID-19 with representatives from Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, and the city and borough of Fairbanks.
“We’ve responded to many crises in the past with infectious disease, like SARS, MERS, H1N1, Ebola," Brooks said. "So we do have experience and through that experience we continue to evolve our preparedness efforts, and we also stockpile much needed supplies, as infectious disease requires a lot of supplies.”
