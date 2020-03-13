An entire shift of employees at the Fairbanks Fire Department was sent home Friday afternoon after one of the department's employees showed symptoms of the COVID-19 disease. The employee had recently traveled out of state to an area of the United States that "has been hit hard with the virus," according to a city news release.
The news release states that the employee is being tested for the new coronavirus. The city expects to receive the results, which are being expedited by Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, in 24 to 48 hours.
In the meantime, the city sent home the entire shift of workers to be quarantined, 16 employees total. These included 11 firefighters/paramedics, the deputy fire marshal, an administrative assistant, an administrative clerk, the fire chief and the deputy fire chief.
According to city Communications Director Teal Soden, the employee has only been back in Fairbanks for a couple of days.
"The employee had contact with at least one member of the public while working, and that person has been informed of the precautions we are taking," she said, adding that she did not have any information on the employee's contact with the public while off duty.
The department will undergo "extra cleaning," the news release states.
Until the absent shift of fire personnel can be covered by other Fairbanks Fire Department personnel, mutual aid fire departments will cover the city's fire and emergency medical service calls. Soden stated that the city had a partial crew on staff, enough to run a fire engine and an ambulance. She said the city expected to have a full crew on shift Saturday.
"While we hope that our employee will test negative for the virus, we are attempting to be extra careful in this situation as FFD first responders regularly come in contact with those most vulnerable in our community," Soden wrote in an email.
Earlier Friday, the Fairbanks Fire Department released a statement outlining the ways it is working to reduce the chance of spreading the new coronavirus. These included canceling all ride-alongs for emergency medical services students, station tours and public education events until further notice, as well as limiting public access to the department's stations to "essential services only."
The statement also said the Fire Department was "making contingency plans in the event the situation escalates and our personnel are affected for any reason."
Following Friday's incident, city of Fairbanks employees returning from out of state will be asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days after their return, effective immediately.
Additionally, the city asks the public to use the city of Fairbanks website, fairbanksalaska.us, or to call for assistance by phone when possible to reduce the need to enter city buildings, including City Hall and the Fairbanks Police Department.
