Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued the first statewide mandates regarding COVID-19 Friday, including suspending student attendance at all public schools in the state until March 30.
"What we're essentially doing is we're expanding spring break until March 30, so during that time there will be no students in the public schools," Dunleavy said. "There will be teachers and staff doing in service during that time."
Education Commissioner Michael Johnson issued a memo to public schools and families Friday evening outlining the mandate.
"This directive has been determined necessary after much deliberation with state health officials, school district leadership, and additional state educational leadership, and is consistent with the planning and preparatory actions of other state education departments in response to COVID-19," Johnson wrote.
While students are home, teachers and administrators will be working to develop additional methods for distance education delivery should the need arise, Johnson noted.
Department of Education and Early Development spokeswoman Rochelle Lindley confirmed that public school students will not be required to make up the missed days at the end of the year. She confirmed the additional time added to spring break will be counted as in-service days.
Dunleavy outlined further limitations on a number of other state institutions as well.
Effective immediately, visitation is suspended at all Department of Corrections facilities, Division of Juvenile Justice facilities, Alaska Military Youth Academy and Alaska Psychiatric Institute.
Additionally, limited visitation has been implemented at Pioneers' Homes, with only one visitor per resident per day allowed. Each visitor will undergo screening upon arrival and will not be allowed to enter if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever or cough or if the person has traveled recently to an affected area outside the state.
As of Friday, Alaska has tested 144 samples, 133 of which have come back negative, nine of which are under investigation and one that came back positive as reported Thursday, according to state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
