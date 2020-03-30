UPDATED 7:30 p.m.: Five new cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday: two in Fairbanks, two in Anchorage and one in Palmer. Some of those new cases have shown up at Fairbanks area health care facilities and Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink says Fairbanks is a hotspot in the state for the disease.
"When we're looking at the epidemiology and look at the cases and numbers, we're looking at how many community cases we have. We're looking at cases in high vulnerable populations, such as long term care facilities and we're looking at what sort of spread, how many community case contacts those people have," Zink said. "Because of two specific clusters in Fairbanks right now, that is the area that our epidemiology team is spending the most amount of time on and working the most aggressively on because we are concerned about those two clusters."
One of those clusters Zink referred to is a growing number of cases at the Denali Center long term care facility in Fairbanks where a second resident and two more staff members have tested positive, according to Foundation Health Partners officials, who announced the test results Monday afternoon.
Additionally, one other foundation employee unrelated to the long term care facility has tested positive, according to Shelley Ebenal, CEO of Foundation Health Partners.
The three foundation staff were among the updated case count the state Department of Health and Social Services announced Sunday.
A previous announcement from the foundation Saturday incorrectly stated five employees had tested positive, Ebenal said. At the time, only two employees had tested positive. Now, however, the total number of foundation employees who have tested positive did reach five –– four of which are affiliated in some way with the Denali Center, according to foundation reports.
The first Denali Center resident to test positive was announced Saturday. Foundation Health Partners operates Denali Center, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Tanana Valley Clinic.
Since then, the center has had all of its 73 residents and 135 staff members tested and has received about 50% of the results back, according to Liz Woodyard, chief of medical services and Denali Center administrator for the foundation.
Both residents, women over the ages of 50, are being monitored closely. One of the patients was transported to the medical floor when her condition worsened; however, she is now in more stable condition, Woodyard said.
Elsewhere in Fairbanks, a Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tanana Chiefs Conference Chief and Chairman Victor Joseph, who noted the employee likely contracted the disease from travel and is currently in home quarantine.
The organization implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine order on March 12 for all employees returning from travel out of state. The infected employee returned to Fairbanks after that date and was not permitted to return to work, after which time the employee began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
The individual was tested by TCC at that time and continues to recover at home, Joseph said.
All individuals who are thought to have been in contact with the patient are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.
Joseph also announced Monday afternoon the organization's third patient of Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center who has tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear when that test result came back and whether this is a new Fairbanks case or one that has already been tallied by the state health department.
All TCC facilities are now closed to all visitors and work spaces are regularly disinfected.
Foundation Health Partners also has taken steps over the weekend to ramp up precautionary measures for patients and staff. All foundation associated facilities now require the wearing of a surgical mask by patients and staff at all times.
“It’s clear that asymptomatic and presymptomatic transmission is part of the disease process," said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, quality medical director for Foundation Health Partners.
Ramirez noted that the requiring of ill employees to stay home and the twice-daily monitoring of temperatures of employees while at work will still only detect those showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"The wearing of the mask is a form of source control to protect patients and other health care workers from any health care worker who may have the virus but may not yet have symptoms," she said.
Local testing remains steady at all Foundation Health Partners facilities. These include Tanana Valley Clinic's drive-thru testing station, the First Care on Noble Street, Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center's clinic and drive-thru station and the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital's emergency room and remote testing station outside the ER.
- Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center is seeing about 30 to 40 tests per day through both its drive-thru facility and its clinic, according to Dr. Mishelle Nace, physician for the foundation.
- The hospital emergency room is seeing about 10 to 30 per day, including the outside tent testing station and inside the emergency room.
- The drive-thru station on 9th Avenue and Noble Street has seen about 12 to 27 per day over the past week. However, Nace noted there was a surge in testing on Saturday when 85 tests were done and Sunday when 49 tests were done. These were largely related to the concerns at Denali Center, Nace said.
- The First Care facility on Noble Street does an average of 10 to 20 tests a day, Nace said, noting that that is a continued average through this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for testing have opened up a bit lately, Nace said, with the increase in testing capability.
“When we initially started with the uptick in concerns, there were a limited number of tests. So with the instruction of the CDC and the state, the guidelines were to use the testing with the gear to those who were more vulnerable and had increased risk factors," Nace said, noting individuals who did not meet that criteria were not tested but advised to stay home and self-monitor. "Now, we have more capability, so now the recommendation is if you are having symptoms that are consistent with COVID, we want you to call the hotline, discuss this with the provider on the line and you will likely be referred to get testing.”
The COVID-19 hotline at the hospital can be reached at 907-458-4888.
State-run testing labs in Fairbanks and Anchorage still have a turnaround time to produce results within 72 hours of receiving the samples, while it can take up to seven days or more to receive results from out-of-state commercial labs, Nace said.
“Right now we feel we have the capacity to test who we feel we need to test but that definitely could change in the future,” Ebenal said.
