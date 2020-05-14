Updated 5:45 p.m.
The search for two Fairbanks men who went missing while boating on the East Fork of the Chena River ended Thursday after one man was found alive and the other man’s body was recovered.
Christopher Hight, 64, and James Fillion, 60, went for a boat trip Tuesday morning and launched at the North Fork of the Chena River at 44 mile Chena Hot Springs. Troopers were notified Wednesday morning after the men did not return.
The vehicle that Hight and Fillion were driving was found parked at the boat launch, and their boat was discovered pinned in a log jam five miles up the East Fork of the Chena River.
Fillion was found alive on a gravel bar just downstream of the pinned boat and rescued by an Alaska State Trooper helicopter, according to a news release on the trooper website.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Wilderness Search and Rescue, State Parks personnel and two PAWS Search and Rescue dogs also responded and began searching the river and surrounding area. Hight’s body was located at 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers issued a public safety alert at 9:20 a.m. Thursday asking the public to avoid boat traffic up river from Granite Tors near 39 mile Chena Hot Springs Road due to search and rescue activity.
