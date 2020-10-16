Updated 7:42 p.m.: Alaska State Troopers are searching for a Glennallen man who allegedly fired at them while fleeing from a traffic stop on the Tok Cutoff Highway north of Glenallen.
Mark Emery Heinz, 59, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a trooper news release issued Friday afternoon.
Troopers issued a public safety alert Friday morning warning drivers not to pick up hitchhikers near Glennallen. A 31-mile stretch of the Richardson Highway between the Tok Cutoff near Gakona to Mile 165, about 20 miles south of Paxson, was closed Friday during the pursuit and subsequent search for Heinz.
According to the news release, troopers received a report at 9:31 a.m. that a vehicle almost caused a collision near the intersection of Gakona Lodge Road and the Tok CutOff Highway. Nine minutes later, someone at the Gakona Lodge reported the vehicle was traveling toward the Richardson Highway.
Glenallen troopers tried to stop the vehicle on the Tok Cutoff Highway about two miles east of where it meets the Richardson Highway. The driver, later identified as Heinz, sped off and headed north on the Richardson.
Heinz fired a gun at troopers during the pursuit and they returned fire, according to the news release. Heinz continued to flee but eventually abandoned his car and fled on foot into the woods near Mile 149 Richardson Highway.
Anyone with information about Heinz or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Members of the Southcentral, Northern, and Southern Special Emergency Reaction Teams, a trooper helicopter, Alaska FBI agents and members of the General Investigation Units for trooper detachments B and D responded to the incident. Operational and technical assistance is being provided by the FBI, National Parks Service and the Village Public Safety Officer Program.
