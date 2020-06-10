Updated 5:26 p.m.: Troopers report Russel Simon has been located.
Alaska State Troopers are trying to verify the welfare of a vulnerable 78-year-old man last seen walking on foot near the Hilltop truck stop on the Elliott Highway.
Russel Simon was wearing a brown plaid flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap, according to a public safety alert issued at 4:24 p.m. today. No photo was immediately available.
Troopers ask anyone with information about Simon's wellbeing to call them at 451-5100.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7582.