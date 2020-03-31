Updated 5:10 p.m.: Another 14 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in five Alaska communities. Five of those were in Fairbanks, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Two cases were in Anchorage, two in Eagle River, four in Juneau, and one in Kenai. That brings the state tally up to 133.
Two of the new cases are adults over the age of 60; 10 are aged 30-59; and two are aged 19-29. Five of the cases are close contacts of previously diagnosed cases; two are travel-related and seven are still under investigation.
No new deaths have been announced, but a total of nine Alaskans are currently hospitalized due to complications from the disease, according to the news release.
Oil and gas corporation BP Alaska has confirmed that a Prudhoe Bay worker has tested positive for COVID-19.
"BP is following procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of COVID19 and ensure the safety of our people," wrote Megan Baldino, spokeswoman for BP Alaska, in a statement this afternoon.
All non-essential activity on the North Slope is being eliminated, Baldino said, but she did not provide details of what type of activity that includes.
"The safety and well-being of staff and contractors and respect for the communities in which we operate is our highest priority," she wrote.
This story will be updated.
