The University of Alaska is moving students out of residence halls, extending spring break, moving classes to distance delivery and canceling large events due to COVID-19 concerns as the virus spreads.
“While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, prevention is critical,” UA President Jim Johnsen wrote in a press release. “Please know that this decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and the experiences of other universities nationwide. Our primary concern is and will continue to be the safety of our students and employees.”
Students are asked to leave on-campus residence halls for the rest of the semester by moving out entirely or by gathering what they need to leave now and then return to move out of their rooms later. Spring break has been extended in order to allow faculty time to develop alternative delivery methods for classes.
All gatherings or events of more than 25 people are now cancelled through March 31.
