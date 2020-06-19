The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is planning to begin construction on a new bridge over the Chena River on University Avenue this summer, a project that is expected to take more than a year to complete and will require the closure of University Avenue, one of the busiest roads in Fairbanks.
University Avenue between Goldizen and Airport Way will be closed to vehicle traffic, starting in mid-July. Pedestrian access will remain open.
DOT is currently rebuilding the intersection of Airport Way and University Avenue, and the portion of University south to Rewak will be closed until October. The agency says access to all businesses in the area will remain open, but the bridge project will extend the closure of University throughout the winter and the 2021 construction season.
The DOT acknowledges the impact the closure and construction will have on drivers, businesses and area residents, but says there are three major reasons for replacing the 57-year-old bridge in this manner, instead of in pieces, which would disrupt traffic for years.
• The current bridge must be demolished in late summer when water levels are low and before ice forms on the river. In order to prevent the old concrete from contaminating the river, divers must saw sections of concrete under the water line from the old piers. The work cannot occur when water levels are high or there is ice on the river.
• The University Avenue bridge is large and includes utilities, which takes longer than one summer to complete. Construction on the bridge will begin this winter when DOT begins driving support pilings into the river. DOT will relocate some of the utilities and install a prefabricated pedestrian bridge this summer.
• There is not enough space to build a temporary bridge. The current bridge is surrounded by private property and a state park, which requires a time-sensitive permit for DOT to stage equipment there.
After the new bridge is complete, it will be the widest bridge in Fairbanks with four lanes, a median, and two separated pedestrian paths on either side, according to DOT. The reconstruction of the intersection will cost about $10 million, according to DOT spokeswoman Caitlin Frye. The bridge reconstruction, which includes work on University Avenue between Wolf Run and the entrance to the Department of Natural Resources entrance, is estimated at $30 million. Ninety percent of the funding comes from the federal government, Frye said.
"We know this kind of extended closure is not typical for Fairbanks construction and it’s going to have a huge impact — it may have a huge impact on you every day," the news release states. "We know that can be really hard. But we do believe that this is the best alternative considering the many years of delays we would be faced with if we built the bridge in bits and pieces with open lanes. Nonetheless, we genuinely appreciate your patience."
The University Avenue reconstruction project began in 2018 and is expected to continue in phases through 2022. More information is available at http://dot.alaska.gov/nreg/university/
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.