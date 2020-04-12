More than 10,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United Kingdom, health officials announced Sunday.
"Today marks a somber day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries that have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at a press conference.
"The fact that over 10,000 people have lost their lives to this invisible killer demonstrates just how serious coronavirus is and why the national effort that everyone is engaged in is so important."
The United Kingdom is now the fifth country to pass that five-digit death toll, joining the United States, Italy, France and Spain.
More than 85,000 people in the UK have tested positive so far, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was discharged from the hospital Sunday.
Hancock thanked the British public for "rising to the challenge" of social distancing.
"Your steadfast commitment to following these social distancing rules is making a difference," he said.