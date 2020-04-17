The University of Alaska Fairbanks commencement is going virtual this year, and organizers are working on how to adapt a longtime traditional ceremony to the digital realm.
The typical UAF ceremony is normally held over the course of a few hours at the Carlson Center and was initially scheduled for May 2 this year. However, as the Carlson Center has become a hospital overflow site and health mandates from the governor have barred gatherings larger than 10 people, the university has had to figure out what to do for its graduating students.
“This will be UAF’s 98th commencement ceremony and of course it’s the first time it’s ever been held online,” said Carla Browning, UAF institutional events manager. This year’s ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. May 23.
They’re trying to incorporate as many traditional elements as possible, from remarks from the UA president to moving the tassel. A lot of details are still in process, according to Browning, because they’re working with a vendor, MarchingOrder, a company that assists in putting on college and university ceremonies.
The vendor enabled Browning and her team to set up a website quickly. Students will be invited to submit information to the site and record their name so that the announcer says it correctly during commencement.
Students can also upload a graduation photo to be included on a slide and have a personal quote or message attached. Later, the UAF team will upload the presentations or remarks, according to Browning, and it will premier live on YouTube the day of the ceremony.
“Students will be able to go in and then watch the presentations,” she said.
The university liked that idea because it had social media engagement, so families, students and faculty can all participate, according to Browning.
“The student will be able to search for their personal slide, and then they can share that with their friends and family as an announcement,” she said.
A lot of what those planning commencement do ahead of time, according to Browning, has to do with honorees and getting things together. Their work picks up around spring break, when the “bricks and mortar” planning begins. Normally they’d be talking with vendors about webcasting and setting up at the Carlson Center.
However, once the university’s One Health conference was canceled in March this year, more events followed. UAF Chancellor Dan White announced April 10 that commencement would be going online this spring.
They’ve been recasting and reimagining graduation, according to Browning.
“So with feedback from our students, some students will choose to walk next year if they can, but for those that can’t for some reason, they won’t be here or they’ll be on a job, we want to make sure we’re here to celebrate their achievement,” Browning said.
To stay connected, people can join the Facebook event, available at bit.ly/3bsihzm. They’ll be using a hashtag on social media: #UAFgrad2020.
They’ll have feeds from Twitter and Instagram on their site, components on the Facebook event too. The actual site where the event is going to be happening won’t be set up until later, according to Browning.
“I think we’d all like for things to be back in person,” she said, “but given the circumstances, we’re going to move forward and students who choose to graduate, to walk and participate in the ceremony next year will be contacted and they’ll let us know if they plan to do that.”
