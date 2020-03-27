All University of Alaska Fairbanks buildings are locked and closed to the public as of this morning. The buildings will still be available for use for students, staff and faculty who can access the facilities through the use of keys or Polar Express cards.
"It will continue to cut down on traffic around campus," UAF Chancellor Dan White said at a Friday morning meeting of the University of Alaska Board of Regents, whose members gathered online for the first of what will be a weekly series of COVID-19 update meetings. Chancellors of the other two UA campus also participated.
A total of 1,000 UAF courses have been moved online, according to White, who noted that 19 courses still remain in-person. These are courses that largely involve in-person interactions such as clinicals associated with the counseling and social work programs.
"These, of course, will be closely monitored and socially distanced," he said.
As of now, all Summer Session courses will be taught online, and any camps that were previously scheduled to be held on the UAF campus will either be canceled or held elsewhere, UA President Jim Johnsen added. This is to accommodate for what he calls a likely "tail" attached to some of the more intense months of the pandemic.
Johnsen began the meeting with an update outlining the university's swallowed costs related to COVID-19 so far — $22 million. This cost is the compiled result of a number of factors, including reimbursement of student housing and meal plans for those students who moved off of campus as many of the residence halls were shut down.
The university is still in the process of brainstorming how to cover those costs, Johnsen noted, adding that the institution has reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ask for assistance with the major unforeseen shift in operations.
"Needless to say there is a major impact on our financial budget," Johnsen told regents.
University leadership has remained in close contact with Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office throughout the process and will be discussing possible budgetary shifts due to the unforeseen circumstances, Johnsen noted.
As it stands right now, the Alaska Senate's operating budget includes a $12.5 million cut in university funding from current levels, while the House operating budget includes the full $25 million cut in line with the governor's reduction agreement signed by Dunleavy and Johnsen last summer.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.