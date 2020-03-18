One of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fairbanks is an employee at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, according to a notice sent Tuesday to the UAF community by Chancellor Dan White.
White said in a four-paragraph note that the university learned of the connection Tuesday from the employee’s supervisor.
The employee’s office is located in the O’Neill Building, which houses the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences. White said the building was ordered closed after the link to the employee was discovered.
“Occupants of the O’Neill Building are being asked to stay home and self-observe for 14 days,” White wrote.
“During the 14-day closure, we will work with our janitorial contractor to ensure the building is completely cleaned and sanitized,” he wrote. “We will notify users when the building is ready to reoccupy.”
Cleaning of the building is expected to take fewer than 14 days, he wrote.
“Please keep in mind that the affected individual and their family are in a difficult position and entitled to privacy,” White wrote. “It is my understanding that if you had contact with the individual, you may have already been contacted by public health officials with specific instructions.”
This story will be updated.
