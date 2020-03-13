Six University of Alaska Fairbanks student-athletes were affected Thursday by the NCAA’s decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championship tournaments in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,’’ Stacey Osburn, NCAA Director of Communications, said in a news release on ncaa.org.
“This decision is based on the evolvin COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
Kellen McAferty, a Nanooks sophomore, was scheduled to compete today in the smallbore competition of the NCAA Rifle Championships at the University of Kentucky. McAferty was the only UAF competitor in this year’s meet in Lexington, Kentucky.
Five Nanooks were set to compete in Nordic races Thursday and Saturday in the NCAA Ski Championships at the Bridger Bowl and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman, Montana,.
The quintet was comprised of junior Anja Majala, from Wrenshall, Minnesota; freshman Mariel Pulles, from Otepaa, Estonia; freshman Mike Ophoff, from Cista u Horek, Czech Republic; and redshirt senior Tristan Sayre and redshirt sophomore Logan Mowry, from Fairbanks. Sayre and Mowry were high vschool standouts, respectively, for West Valley and Lathrop.
The NCAA meet’s Nordic competition was set to begin Thursday with nterval-start free technique event Thursday — five kilometers for women and 10K for men. Scheduled for Saturday were 20K mass-start classic technique races for the women and men.
