The University of Alaska has introduced a new student support initiative aimed at helping some of its less-fortunate students through difficult financial times due to COVID-19 and the changes it has caused the university to make.
The initiative provides new funding sources for a group of staff at each university main campus to distribute to students with financial needs so that students can continue their studies without worrying as much about their fiscal situation, UA President Jim Johnsen said.
“Just like all Alaskans, our students are struggling with the financial impact of this pandemic,” he said in a written statement. “Sometimes $100 to help with a household bill or utility payment can mean the difference between staying in school and dropping out. Helping our students clear these hurdles is the right thing to do.”
Each main university campus has designated a Student Support Fund that alumni and other donors can contribute to.
Johnsen allocated $450,000 in university funding to the effort. He hopes a similar amount for the program will come from alumni and donors.
“This partnership between our alumni and donors and the university will allow us flexibility to address the broad range of immediate needs our students are dealing with,” he said.
Student Support Services offices already existed at all of the university’s main campuses. But since the outbreak of COVID-19, these offices have seen a sharp spike in requests for assistance. This is attributed to a number of factors, including students unexpectedly needing to find housing off campus or losing on-campus or off-campus jobs.
Students in need can find applications for help through the offices at bit.ly/uacovidresources.
Alumni and donors interested in contributing to the fund can learn more by visiting pages for UAA (engage.alaska.edu/uaa), UAF (engage.alaska.edu/uaf) and UAS (engage.alaska.edu/uas), or the UA Foundation (engage.alaska.edu).
University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White said UAF has moved approximately 1,000 classes online and moved most of its students off campus in an effort to keep COVID-19 from spreading within residence halls.
