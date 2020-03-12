The University of Alaska system has been developing a plan for how to continue running the institution in response to the international spread of COVID-19.
“The University of Alaska leadership team has been monitoring the evolution of the worldwide COVID-19 situation since earlier this year. Using guidance from the CDC and Alaska public health officials and with input from the chancellors and our vice presidents, we have made initial decisions regarding travel, encouraged our employees and students to make smart decisions to protect themselves, and started to develop plans to ensure the safe and continued operation of our universities,” wrote University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen in a statement sent to the News-Miner.
On Wednesday Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed an emergency declaration for the state of Alaska.
Johnsen noted in his statement that the importance of being prepared is underscored by the governor’s declaration and the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic.
“The most important thing we can all do now is look forward and implement pre-emptive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Johnsen wrote. “Getting ahead of the disease is the best way to help safeguard the health and the well-being of our students, employees and communities.
“We are closing in on several major decisions that will be made and communicated very soon. In the meantime, we are urging anyone who is ill to please stay home until well, and we’ve posted Important information about COVID-19 including current university policies and procedures at alaska.edu/coronavirus19,” he continued.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has had an incident management team on campus that have been working now for a number of weeks on the institution’s immediate response and professional plans, according to Chancellor Dan White.
“The incident management team is designed to look at what are the immediate needs, what are our communications strategies … The incident management team is very closely monitoring the CDC website and state guidance,” White said, adding that they’ve had briefings from the Department of Health and Social Services.
The team is keeping track of COVID-19, as well as giving advice to him and Johnsen, according to White.
In the meantime, the university has faced some changes to its events schedule. The One Health, Once Future Conference slated to begin on Wednesday was postponed.
The 47th annual Festival of Native Arts has been canceled as of Wednesday. This year’s festival was scheduled to take place next week.
A post on the festival’s Facebook page announced the cancellation on Wednesday afternoon.
“After careful consideration and lengthy discussion, this decision was not made lightly; it was made with the health and safety of our Elders and Rural communities in mind. Thank you for your understanding and for all of the volunteers and sponsors who have contributed to this year’s event.” it reads.
The event is student led and therefore was canceled by students, according to White. In regards to other events, such as Springfest, theater performances and graduation White noted more information would be available today.
“We expect guidance in the morning with respect specifically to events and it will be much broader guidance,” he said.
All home games for athletic events have already concluded this season.
University Provost Anupma Prakash recently sent out a newsletter to UAF faculty linking to an eCampus website to assist with converting classes to be offered online where feasible.
White noted the university is looking at mechanisms for converting to alternate forms of delivery. This may include remote learning, distance delivery, online education and video conferencing.