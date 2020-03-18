The University of Alaska will not have public commencement ceremonies this spring, according to an email sent to the university community by UA President Jim Johnsen.
“Graduation is a time to celebrate our students and their educational achievements, but we cannot jeopardize the health of our students and their families by possible exposure to the highly contagious COVID-19 (disease),” Johnsen wrote. “We encourage families to honor their UA graduate in small family celebrations after the semester is complete. In addition, each of the universities and community campuses will develop appropriate and safe ways to celebrate our students’ great accomplishments.”
In addition to canceling all spring commencement ceremonies, Johnsen confirmed that all residence halls will be closed with “very few” exceptions made for students who have nowhere else to go, and that all classes that possibly can be will be placed online for the rest of the semester. Any faculty who can work from home are being instructed to do so.
Initial steps in this direction were taken last week, including the extension of spring break by one week. The UA Board of Regents held an emergency meeting Friday to confirm many of these actions and further brainstorm ways to maintain course work through the anticipated spread of COVID-19 disease.
As information and decisions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak remain continually in flux, Johnsen acknowledged the swift shifts the university has taken in recent weeks and expressed appreciation for the patience from the community.
“We share your frustration and appreciate your understanding of the fast-moving changes brought about by COVID-19’s rapid spread,” Johnsen wrote. “The university is working to protect your health and adhere to the daily public health directives issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state of Alaska.”
Alaska confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening, bringing the statewide total to six.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.