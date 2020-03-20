Updated 6:25 p.m.: Two additional cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday evening by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state health officials, one in Fairbanks and one in Ketchikan.
The state issued two new health mandates beginning Saturday, March 21 closing all public and private schools through May 1 and banning public gatherings of more than 10 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.
It is unclear whether the new case in Fairbanks –– bringing the total to six in Fairbanks –– is travel-related. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink told reporters the case is under investigation.
The two new cases bring the total in the state to 14.
Zink noted that the state is suffering a shortage of swabs associated with the test for COVID-19, urging Alaskans to take seriously any advice from health officials regarding the virus.
"The more we do now, the more we flatten the curve and really it's critical," Zink said.
The second mandate also orders the suspension of services at businesses where individuals are in close contact such as hair salons, spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo shops, piercing shops, massage therapy businesses and tanning salons.
In conjunction with with the governor's announcement, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services issued two health advisories this afternoon, urging all Alaskans to avoid any non-essential travel out of the state until further notice to help avoid spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, the state Department of Health and Social Services strongly advises all Alaskans to cease any non-essential long distance travel within the state as well.
Alaskans currently out of state are also encouraged "to return home now" if they had plans to return in the next 30 days.
"The state of Alaska and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) acknowledge the importance of suspending all non-essential travel across the Alaska border as well as minimizing intrastate travel to avoid introducing new COVID-19 cases into Alaska from out of state, and slow the spread of the virus in state," the advisory read.
All airports, ports and bus terminals are required to post the health advisors at stations.
"We expect any traveler who leaves a community with known cases of COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to their destination community and monitor for symptoms of illness. Following that period, appropriate social distancing should be followed," the advisory noted.
The advisories do not apply to medical, personal or business emergencies.
This story will be updated.
