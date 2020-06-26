Two more Alaskans have died from COVID-19, according to state's COVID-19 data dashboard. This brings the state total to 14.
Both individuals are Alaskans who died outside of Alaska and who were residents of out-of-state long-term care facilities, one in Washington and one in New Jersey.
State residency addresses of both individuals were listed as in Juneau, according to Department of Health and Social Services spokesman Clinton Bennett.
Both deaths occurred in early May but were only recently reported to the state. It remains unclear why there was a delay.
The ages of the individuals are yet unknown.
A number of other deaths included in the state's total also occurred out of state.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.