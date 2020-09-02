Two more Alaskans have died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. This brings the total number of Alaska deaths linked to the disease to 39.
Both deceased were elderly individuals from Anchorage, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
The Anchorage Pioneer Home reported Monday that a second elderly resident of the facility had died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state did not specify in its Tuesday evening report whether this death was one of the two elderly individuals identified.
State health officials reported 36 new cases of the disease Tuesday, confirmed in 35 state residents and one nonresident. Four of the resident cases were from Fairbanks.
Another 17 cases involved Anchorage residents. The others were scattered among Palmer, Juneau, North Kenai Peninsula, Ketchikan, Kodiak, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs, Soldotna, Wasilla, the combined Yakutat Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census area and Denali Borough.
One nonresident visitor in Juneau has also tested positive.
These new cases bring the state resident case total to 5,298, about 39% of which are confirmed to have recovered so far. A total of 862 nonresidents have tested positive in the state of Alaska.
One new individual has become sick enough to be hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 to 220. Currently there are 37 COVID-positive patients hospitalized statewide and an additional four hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Two COVID-19 positive individuals are currently hospitalized in the Interior. Hospital data is grouped by economic region rather than community, borough or municipality so it remains unclear whether the Interior hospitalizations are at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital or another facility.
A total of 374,255 tests have been performed in Alaska to date.
