Two North Pole High School football players have symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, leading to the suspension of the football program, according to a school district spokeswoman.
As a result, this week’s game against Homer High School has been canceled, according to school district spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch.
That makes three football teams that have been sidelined by COVID-19 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The Lathrop and West Valley high school football teams were notified to quarantine early this week after a player tested positive with the coronavirus.
McCulloch, director of school district public relations, said in a text message that the football team at Ben Eielson Junior/Senior High School will continue but only with practices and under high-risk protocols by the Alaska School Activities Association.
The two North Pole High School football players with symptoms are at home, she said.
On Monday, the school district announced the positive COVID-19 test of a player at Saturday’s football game between Lathrop and West Valley. Both teams, including coaching staffs, were notified to quarantine and their schedules have been suspended.
The player reportedly had “significant playing time,” a school district official said. It was the first game of the high school football season.
