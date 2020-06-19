Two local health workers with Foundation Health Partners have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent out by the foundation Thursday evening.
Both employees were asymptomatic while working and began self-isolating as soon as they felt symptoms, the release states.
One of the employees, a physician at Tanana Valley Clinic, came into contact with an estimated 44 patients during the time it's assumed the person was contagious.
The patients are being contacted by the hospital and public health.
Thirty of the patients are estimated to be at "estimated no risk," meaning the group is at no more risk than if interacting within the Fairbanks community, the hospital estimates.
The other 14 patients are estimated to be at "low risk" as all proper personal protective equipment requirements were followed during patient visits.
Nevertheless, all patients will be able to be tested for the disease for free, the hospital release notes.
Foundation Health Parters urges the 14 "low risk" patients to observe a 14-day quarantine just in case.
All employees within the two impacted departments of Tanana Valley Clinic have been notified and are being tested.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.