UPDATED 3:40 p.m.: Two local employees with Foundation Health Partners-owned Tanana Valley Clinic have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday evening news release from the foundation.
Both employees were asymptomatic while working and began self-isolating as soon as they felt symptoms, the release states. Neither of the workers were health care providers providers, according to Foundation Health Partners spokeswoman Kelly Atlee.
One of the employees, a staff member at Tanana Valley Clinic, came into contact with an estimated 44 patients during the time it's assumed the person was contagious.
The patients are being contacted by the hospital.
Thirty of the patients are estimated to be at "estimated no risk," meaning the group is at no more risk than if interacting within the Fairbanks community, the hospital estimates.
The other 14 patients are estimated to be at "low risk" as all proper personal protective equipment requirements were followed during patient visits.
Nevertheless, all patients will be able to be tested for the disease for free, the hospital release notes.
Foundation Health Parters and the state Division of Public Health urge the 14 "low risk" patients to observe a 14-day quarantine just in case.
All employees within the two impacted departments of Tanana Valley Clinic have been notified and are being tested.
The state of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough on Friday, reflecting data collected the day before. It remains likely, but currently unclear, whether the two Fairbanks cases in the latest report are the two cases reported by Foundation Health Partners on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.