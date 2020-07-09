Updated 6:41 p.m.: A Fairbanks Correctional Center inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, as have two Fairbanks North Star Borough employees.
A Thursday morning Fairbanks North Star Borough news release announced that the first employee had tested positive. Hours later, the borough announced a second employee's test result had come back positive.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward ordered the immediate closure of the Juanita Helms Administration Center, which houses most borough operations, following the second employee's positive test. The building will be thoroughly cleaned prior to the return of workers, Ward noted in a statement.
The sanitation process will begin Friday evening in order to allow for a full 24 hours to pass after the building was closed and before cleaners begin the sanitation process, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The announcements did not indicate which departments the employees worked in. The cases are the first borough employees to have tested positive for the disease.
All borough meetings and other proceedings have been postponed to later dates and contact tracing is underway to determine if any other building employees may have been exposed.
“Individuals will be contacted by State of Alaska, Division of Public Health or FNSB Risk Management if they have been identified as an individual who has come into close contact with the positive employee,” the borough announcement read.
The Alaska Department of Corrections reported the Fairbanks Correctional Center inmate the case in a Wednesday news release, identifying that the inmate tested positive upon arrival at the facility.
As of the beginning of this month, the department is performing universal COVID-19 testing of all newly remanded inmates upon arrival at correctional facilities, after which point inmates are placed into quarantine away from other prisoners until they receive negative results or until 14 days pass and they no longer test positive.
The inmate who tested positive was already in quarantine at the facility when the results came back, and officials estimate exposure to other in the facility remains low risk.
The case was included as one of eight new resident cases from the Fairbanks North Star Borough reported Thursday, seven from Fairbanks and one from North Pole.
It was not immediately clear whether the first employee case announced by the Fairbanks borough was included in Thursday's state case count. The second borough employee case, announced much later in the day Thursday, will be included in a subsequent state count.
The eight new borough resident cases announced Thursday were part of the reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in 46 state residents and three nonresidents.
Anchorage area residents made up 21 of the other 38 resident cases. The remaining 17 include four from Wasilla, two each from Kenai, Palmer and Soldotna and one each from Bethel, Eagle River, Homer, Nome, Petersburg, Seward and Sterling.
This brings the state resident total to 1,272, nearly 54% of which are active.
Three new nonresidents are confirmed to have tested positive in the state Wednesday. The location of two of the individuals is unknown, as is the reason for their presence in the state. The third is a seafood industry worker in the Kodiak Island Borough.
The state has confirmed a total of 251. It remains unclear how many of these cases remain active.
One new Alaskan has become sick enough to seek hospitalization, bringing the cumulative number of individuals who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 to 80.
A total of 135,744 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.24%.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink told reporters Thursday Alaska is ranked fifth in a list of states with the highest total number of tests performed per capita, noting an increase in testing may contribute a portion to the increased daily case counts.
