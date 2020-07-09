Updated 5:38 p.m.: A Fairbanks Correctional Center inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, as have two Fairbanks North Star Borough employees.
A Thursday morning Fairbanks North Star Borough news release announced that the first employee had tested positive. Hours later, the borough announced a second employee's test result had come back positive.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward ordered the immediate closure of the Juanita Helms Administrative Center, which houses most borough operations, following the second employee's positive test. The building will be thoroughly cleaned prior to the return of workers, Ward noted in a statement.
The sanitation process will begin Friday evening in order to allow for a full 24 hours to pass after the building was closed and before cleaners begin the sanitation process, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The Alaska Department of Corrections reported the Fairbanks Correctional Center inmate the case in a Wednesday news release, identifying that the inmate tested positive upon arrival at the facility.
As of the beginning of this month, the corrections department is performing universal COVID-19 testing of all newly remanded inmates upon arrival at correctional facilities, after which point inmates are placed into quarantine away from other prisoners until they receive negative results or until 14-days are up and they no longer test positive.
The inmate who tested positive was already in quarantine at the facility when the results came back, and officials estimate exposure to other in the facility remains low risk.
This case was included as one of eight new resident cases from the Fairbanks North Star Borough reported Thursday.
The two borough workers will be included in Friday's state health department report.
The eight new borough cases announced Thursday were part of the reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in 46 state residents and three nonresidents.
Anchorage area residents made up 22 of the other 38 resident cases. The remaining 16 include seven from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, six from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one each from the Petersburg Borough, Bethel Census Area and Nome Census Area.
This brings the state resident total to 1,272, nearly 54% of which are active.
Three new nonresidents are confirmed to have tested positive in the state Wednesday. The location of two of the individuals is unknown, as is the reason for their presence in the state. The third is a seafood industry worker in the Kodiak Island Borough.
The state has confirmed a total of 251. It remains unclear how many of these cases remain active.
One new Alaskan has become sick enough to seek hospitalization, bringing the cumulative number of individuals who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 to 80.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.