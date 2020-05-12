The borough relaunched two bus lines on Monday. Ridership is free but limited to eight people at a time.
The Red Line serves Airport Way, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, College Road and the shopping district bordering the Steese Expressway. The Green Line runs between South Fairbanks and various sites in North Pole.
Public transportation is one of few services that the Fairbanks North Star Borough is restarting after locking down public buildings and curbing operations due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.
An announcement listed new rules for bus riders based on state health mandates for slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“Passengers must load from the rear of the bus and must have a cloth face covering on,” according to the announcement.
Riders are told to exercise 6 feet of social distancing.
Pools, libraries, the Big Dipper Ice Arena and the Juanita Helms Borough Administrative Center remain closed to the public without an appointment.
Public meetings, such as the Borough Assembly regular meeting, continue to be held by teleconference.
The downtown bus depot will remain closed to the public, though transfers will continue.
To ask questions or to request an on-demand ride via VanTran, call 459-2010 or 459-2011, the borough announcement states.
