The Trump administration announced Wednesday it will lift restrictions on construction and logging for approximately 9.3 million acres of the 17-million-acre Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska.
The "roadless rule," which Wednesday's policy announcement will reverse, was first put into place by former President Bill Clinton in 2001 and sought to preserve the forests from development by limiting road construction and thus also avoiding logging on Forest Service lands managed for multiple use.
Clinton implemented the policy for about 60 million acres of federal forests in 39 states.
The limitations had been celebrated by preservationists, environmental groups and outdoors enthusiasts. The Tongass is one of the world's few remaining old-growth temperate rainforests.
But many of Alaska's conservative politicians have called for the reversal of the mandate, complaining of federal overreach.
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who has long advocated for the elimination of the rule, praised the decision, noting the rollback in regulation will allow for additional forestry development.
“It is immensely gratifying to see the Trump administration act on what I and four previous governors have so long argued: Alaska is a unique land whose potential for our state and nation can best be realized only when we’re free from the unthinking application of one-size-fits-all national rules, in violation of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act and the Tongass Timber Reform Act,” Dunleavy said in a statement issued Wednesday.
The rule reversal brought an opposite response from those opposed to removing the roadless rule.
“Stewarded by the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian peoples for millennia, and set aside as a national forest by President Roosevelt in 1907, the Tongass is America’s Amazon. Its lush islands, towering trees, glacial fjords and estuaries support some of the highest concentrations of bald eagles, brown bears and wild salmon anywhere in the world," wrote Adam Kolton, head of the Alaska Wilderness League.
“Taking an ax to old-growth protections for the Tongass is among the most reckless and irresponsible of the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks. It’s bad news for hunters and anglers, for the tourism and fishing industries in Alaska, and for anyone who cares about protecting our planet’s biodiversity and climate.”
