Alaska State Troopers are looking for information and potential victims after a man was charged with vandalizing property at Hutchison High School and the surrounding area on Monday.
Troopers received a report about 4:30 p.m. Monday that a man was vandalizing property in the parking lot at Hutchison. The suspect, identified as Corey Green, was located on Hess Avenue, according to a troopers news release.
Troopers determined after an investigation that Green tried to get into an apartment with a hatchet and also vandalized a car with the hatchet. He was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, as well as other charges.
Further investigation revealed that Green had used a hatchet and pistol to rob a person on University Avenue near Sourdough Sam's restaurant and had stolen a bicycle from the victim, resulting in charges of robbery and assault.
Trooper Jake Ianacone is asking anyone with information about these incidents, which occurred between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday, or any further criminal activity by Green to contact him at 907-451-5100.
