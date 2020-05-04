Alaska State Troopers are asking the public’s help in finding the person who shot a breeding cow in a Delta Junction field and left it to die.
The cow was shot in the head and bled out after a period of time, according to a news release on the trooper website. Her calf was with her but was otherwise unharmed. The calf is being hand-raised by the farm owners and is currently doing well.
Investigation showed a small bullet wound in the cow’s skull likely caused by a high velocity .17 HMR or .223 caliber round, according to the release. The cow was shot sometime between 10 p.m Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The total dollar value of the cow is estimated to be in the thousands because of its age and the number of calves it would have produced. The shooter likely faces charges of animal cruelty and criminal mischief, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact troopers at 451-5100.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.