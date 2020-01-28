Alaska State Troopers are asking for help in gathering information about a shooting early this morning.
According to a news release on the trooper website, a man contacted troopers at 1:21 a.m. to report he'd been shot by an unknown person at his home.
Troopers responded and found the 37-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The Steese Volunteer Fire Department transported the man to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Further information about the man's condition is not available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and troopers ask anybody with information about the incident to contact them at 451-5100.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.