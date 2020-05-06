Alaska State Troopers are looking for the driver of a vehicle that collided Tuesday with an ATV at the corner of Geist Road and Thompson Drive.
The driver left the scene of the accident in the vehicle.
Troopers responded at 2:59 p.m. after getting a report of a hit and run at the intersection. The car, later identified as a gray or silver Nissan Versa, has a large piece of rear bumper and fascia missing from the rear driver’s side and a missing left rear taillight, according to trooper spokesman Tim Despain.
A Daily News-Miner staff member who drove by the scene after the collision said a person was lying on the roadway and that the ATV was upside down.
Troopers have not released information on how many people were riding the ATV and if there were any injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the driver of the Nissan is asked to contact troopers at 451-5100.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.