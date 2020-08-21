Alaska Wildlife Troopers are seeking the public's help in investigating the wanton waste of several caribou found dumped near the intersection of Peede Road and Brock Road in North Pole on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about who might have dumped the animals is asked to call the Wildlife Safeguard Hotline at 1-800-478-3377.
Callers can remain anonymous and a reward of $1,000 is offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.
