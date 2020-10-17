Local searchers as well as Alaska State Troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for two people missing after a boat that was converted into a gold mining dredge capsized off the coast of Nome on Thursday.
Troopers in Nome were called about a search and rescue effort at about 8 p.m. Thursday. One person made it to shore and two were still missing.
KNOM radio reports that the vessel, called “The Charlotte,” is manned by three Russians who mine in the area seasonally. Searchers found debris from the vessel along the shore, and the vessel itself washed ashore early Friday about 16 miles east of Nome.
Stormy conditions are hampering search efforts for the remaining two men.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.