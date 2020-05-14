Alaska State Troopers are actively searching for a 64-year-old man who went missing while boating on the East Fork of the Chena River.
Christopher Hight was last seen on Tuesday near 44 mile Chena Hot Springs Road. Hight’s boat was later found pinned in a log jam about five miles up the river, according to a missing person report issued by troopers today.
Hight was last seen wearing a ball cap, work shirt and brown shoes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair.
Troopers issued a public safety alert at 9:20 a.m. today asking the public to avoid boat traffic upriver from Granite Tors near 39 mile Chena Hot Springs Road due to an active search and rescue.
Anyone with information about Hight is asked to contact troopers at 907-451-5100.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.