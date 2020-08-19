Alaska State Troopers and volunteers are searching for a missing 69-year-old Nenana man.
Frank Minano was reported missing Monday evening after he failed to return from a trip to Fairbanks. Minano had stopped to look for firewood somewhere between Ester and Nenana and his pickup truck was found unoccupied on Standard Creek Road near Old Nenana Highway, according to a missing person bulletin posted by troopers on Tuesday.
Minano has early indications of dementia and was reportedly drinking alcohol at the time of his disappearance.
Minano is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and is thought to have been wearing jeans, a long-sleeve plaid shirt and a baseball cap with the word "Alaska" on it.
Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagen posted a public announcement this morning on the Nenana Community Facebook page asking for volunteers with ATVs to help with the search. According to the post, the city of Nenana donated the use of a drone and several four-wheelers, and closed the office for the day so staff could join the search effort.
Anyone interested in joining the search party is asked to contact Jeri Knabe at 832-5461.
