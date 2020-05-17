Alaska State Troopers have located a South Carolina man who was previously declared missing near Chena Hot Springs Resort.
Evan Corneliussen, 23, was declared missing Thursday evening when Troopers described the man as "at risk" and asked the public to assist in locating him.
According to the trooper dispatch log, Corneliussen was located Saturday at mile 32 Chena Hot Springs Road and has been transported to Bassett Army Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries, the nature of which trooper dispatch did not elaborate on.
This story will be updated.
