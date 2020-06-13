Update 4:44 p.m.: Troopers say the entirety of Old Murphy Dome Road is closed due to fire. A Stage 1 Evacuation is being implemented. Residents of the Hattie Creek subdivision should prepare to evacuate if necessary.
Fire crews are aggressively fighting a 7.5-acre fire burning about 7 1/2 miles northwest of Fox.
The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. and is located north of the intersection of Old Murphy Dome Road and Resolution Road, according to Alaska Fire Service spokeswoman Beth Ipsen.
Water-scooping aircraft, bulldozers, ground crew and smoke jumpers have been deployed to fight the blaze, which threatens to encroach on a residential area south of Old Murphy Dome Road.
"There are quite a few roads and quite a few homes and quite a bit of black spruce" in the area, Ipsen said.
Alaska State Troopers have closed Old Murphy Dome Road to all but firefighting personnel at this time. Residents are asked to stay away from the area.