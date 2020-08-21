Alaska State Troopers have called off an active ground search but volunteers are continuing their efforts to find a 69-year-old Nenana man who went missing while traveling home from Fairbanks on Monday.
Frank Minano was believed to have been looking for firewood somewhere between Ester and Nenana and was reported missing Monday evening after he failed to return as expected. Minano’s truck was found near the intersection of Standard Creek Road and the Old Nenana Highway later that night.
A full-scale search was mounted Tuesday morning, utilizing a trooper helicopter, search and rescue K9s and multiple volunteers on ATVs. Troopers were notified Wednesday that Minano may have been seen wandering around near the Ester Transfer site on Little Shot Road off the Parks Highway, about 10 miles away from where his truck was found.
Search and rescue K9s responded to the area and indicated that Minano had likely been there. Troopers called off the ground search, and the group of volunteers shifted the focus of their search efforts from Standard Creek Road to the area near the transfer site. The group is looking for additional volunteers to help them hand out flyers and search the Fairbanks area for Minano.
Potential volunteers can contact Karen at 907-388-9408 or Babes at 907-328-8052 for more information.
Troopers continued to get information about possible sightings of Minano and are following up when appropriate, according to trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters.
