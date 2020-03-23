Updated 11 a.m.: Snowplows are out now to keep the high-priority roads in the Interior open, according to Caitlin Frye, Northern Region information officer for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
"Our crews are out right now and they are plowing the Priority 1 roads, the Mitchell, Johansen and Steese Expressways," Frye said. "These are the main high-speed, high-traffic roads in town."
Crews will make sure those roads are maintained and if the snow slows or stops, they will work on Priority 2 roads, she said. The DOT has a color-coded map that shows which roads are included in each priority category and how long after the storm ends that each area can be expected to be plowed.
"This storm is expected to last several days and we're expected to get a whole bunch of snow," she said. "Those low-priority roads are probably not going to be addressed for several days."
Note to subscribers: As sometimes happens in Fairbanks, a severe winter storm has disrupted delivery of the Daily News-Miner. We expect additional delays as this storm passes through the area. A reminder for subscribers: You can access the electronic replica of the print edition online at https://fairbanksdailynews-ak.newsmemory.com/
But when big storms like this one hit, DOT also has four pickup trucks with plows that they will be sending out to lower-priority areas in an attempt to keep the roads passable in the short-term. Frye said the storm was also hitting the Dalton Highway hard and Twelvemile and Eagle Summits on the Steese Highway are "socked in" and closed.
Noting the current advisories for residents to limit their outings due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Frye said "We really hope that people take that seriously. If there was ever a time to stay in, now is the time. Travel is going to be really difficult, especially in those outlying areas."
For the latest on travel and road conditions, visit 511.alaska.gov. The road priority map is at http://dot.alaska.gov/stwdmno/wintermap/index.shtml
10:15 a.m.: Up to a foot of snow has fallen in the Fairbanks area -- so far -- and more is on the way, along with strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Alaska State Troopers are asking residents to travel only for emergencies. Troopers sent out an advisory this morning noting deteriorating road conditions, with whiteout conditions in some areas.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m. Heavy snow is falling and is expected to continue, with winds picking up this afternoon. Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected in the hills, bringing whiteout conditions. Additional snowfall amounts of 9 to 13 inches are expected, with totals of 19 inches in some areas.
The heaviest snowfall will be east of Eielson Air Force Base in the upper Chena and Salcha river basins. Three to 8 inches of snow is expected northwest of Wickersham Dome. Snow is expected to taper off Tuesday morning, but will become heavy again late Tuesday evening.