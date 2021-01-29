Alaska State Troopers located a 17-year-old Fairbanks boy, reported missing since May, safe and in good health in Salcha, state officials said Thursday, while a Fairbanks woman was informed by police she had been declared missing since Jan. 9.
Troopers found the juvenile, Jonathan Nakarak, Wednesday morning at a private home, according to a news release.
“Nakarak was found to be in good health and safe,” the release read. “He did not report any suspicious or concerning circumstances.”
Nakarak was previously last seen May 23 shortly after 4:45 p.m. at the Chena Lakes Boat Launch area.
Troopers broke the case with the help of an anonymous tipster, said Austin McDaniel, public information officer for the Alaska State Troopers.
“A tip came in as to a possible sighting of Jonathan Nakarak in Salcha after media reports of missing people,” McDaniel said. “Based on the media coverage over the weekend, someone reported they may have seen him.”
In an unrelated case, the Fairbanks Police Department received notification from a local business that Kayce Smith, who had been reported missing on Jan. 9, had been shopping at their establishment recently.
Fairbanks Police Department detectives located Smith at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday and told her a family member had reported her missing. Smith told police she had never been missing and had spoken to the family member in question numerous times since she reported her. The FPD had also contacted the reporting family member several times, according to FPD, and she told them repeatedly she had not heard from Smith, FPD said.
On Saturday, about a 100 community members gathered downtown to hold a vigil for the high number of people who have been reported missing in the Fairbanks area over the past 10 months.
Eleven people have been reported missing in the area since Nakarak disappeared in May 2020. Five of the people reported missing are from the Alaska Native community.
Anyone with information about any of the missing people is asked to contact the Fairbanks Police Department or Alaska State Troopers.
