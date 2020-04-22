When classes in the Denali Borough first started being held online through Zoom, students tuned in, but some were texting on their phones and often distracted by other things.
Tri-Valley School Principal Nathan Pitt made a short video for parents, students and teachers, to demonstrate what kind of behavior is expected.
“When you are in a Zoom, you are in class, like when you are in school. I thought I could demonstrate some of the little things, just to reinforce, ‘we are in school,’” he said. “But it does look different.”
“One of the things you use in a classroom is proximity,” he said.
“A teacher can walk around and get close to kids. The presence of the teacher coming close, brings them to attention.”
On Zoom, the option is to call on that student. The Zoom sessions are different for every student, he said.
“Without having the classroom setting, we don’t have as much control over what the work environment looks like,” he said. “That looks different in every home.”
Parents have been strongly supportive, he said.
He recalled an early Zoom class meeting with middle schoolers.
“About two-thirds of them were following video expectations, but some of them had their cameras off,” he said. He encouraged them to turn those cameras on, which they did, but the students weren’t all easy to see, sometimes a head was at the bottom of the screen.
So in his video, he duplicated some of that behavior, just to show students what it looked like.
The video has a serious title: “Video Learning Expectations.”
“I could have been more entertaining or fun, but I wanted it to be serious,” he said. “I did that on purpose. I’m thinking about doing a few more, try to have fun with it.”
His next video will focus on why students should not eat during classes on Zoom.
“Maybe if a kid snacks it’s not really that annoying, but if a kid is eating an apple on screen, that is something,” he said.
Here is the link to the video: youtu.be/t0ubflP4Lw0.
COVID Testing
COVID-19 testing is available at the Cantwell Clinic, free of charge.
The clinic is testing people with symptoms, according to information from Chris Noel, the Denali Borough’s emergency planning and projects coordinator.
Testing is also expected to be available in early May at the Interior Community Health Clinic in Healy. Details are not yet available on how that will be implemented.
Every week, the Denali Borough hosts a meeting of Denali area healthcare providers. Participants include the three health clinics in the borough (Clear Air Force Station, Interior Community Health Clinic in Healy and Cantwell Clinic), Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department emergency medical staff, Usibelli Coal Mine, Denali National Park and the Denali Borough School District nurse.
The borough is following state health mandates.
