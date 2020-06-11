Updated 6:12 p.m.: The Fairbanks North Star Borough's one month of going without a confirmed case of COVID-19 ended Thursday with the announcement of three new cases locally, including one of an employee at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home.
The three local cases, which include two in North Pole, were among the 17 announced in the daily morning update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The Fairbanks borough last had a confirmed case on May 9. The three new cases bring the borough's total to 88, which includes 83 patients who have recovered.
The other cases announced Thursday were in the following communities: four cases in Anchorage; two cases each in Homer, Juneau and Sitka; and one case each in Kodiak, Palmer, Soldotna and in the Northwest Arctic Borough.
An announcement from the state Department of Health and Social Services says the risk to residents of the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home "is considered very low based on their exposure to the employee."
"However, detailed contact tracing is being conducted and testing is being prioritized for anyone who had contact with the employee," the state's announcement reads. "The employee is not at work and is in isolation. One other employee who had limited exposure to the positive employee is quarantining.
"Testing of all residents and employees, which was already being planned to begin next week, will now be implemented immediately," the statement adds.
All Pioneers' Homes have been closed to visitors since March 17.
The state's count of COVID-19 cases now stands at 610, with 397 of those patients having recovered.
Also Thursday, the state announced seven new nonresident cases, with five of those being of seafood workers. Four of those five workers are in the municipality of Anchorage and one is in the Aleutians West Census area.
Two other nonresident cases were classified as “other industry” and are in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.
The total number of nonresident cases is 58.
The reporting period for the resident and nonresident cases announced Thursday are for the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Eleven Alaskans have died of the COVID-19 disease.
