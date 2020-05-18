Alaska recorded three new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the state Department of Health and Social Services announced Monday.
The new cases bring the state's total to 12 in the past four days after going two days without any confirmed cases. The state has had five days this month without reporting any confirmed cases. April had only one day, April 19, without any new cases.
The state's trend line has been low and steady since mid-April, according to the department's data dashboard.
Two of the three cases announced Monday were of Anchorage residents and one is of a Willow resident. The listing of a community with each case is not intended as an indicator of where the person is currently located, where the person contracted the illness or where the person was diagnosed, according to the department.
Of the new cases, one is male and two are female. One is in the age range of 10 years to 19 years, one is in the range of 20 to 29 years, one is in the range of 30 to 39 years, according to the state's announcement.
The three cases announced Monday bring the state's total to 399. Of those, 345 are of patients who have recovered
The state has recorded 27 cases this month. Of those, seven are listed as community-spread, five are classified as travel-related, four are listed as secondary, and 11 are listed as under investigation.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has recorded two cases this month. It had 19 in April.
Ten Alaskans have died of COVID-19. Two of those deaths occurred in Fairbanks.
